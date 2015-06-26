FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline; trade data hit Thai shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday as uncertainty over Greek debt crisis
kept risk appetite in check, with Singapore benchmark sliding to
a near one-week low and Thai shares retreated after May trade
data came worse than expected.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.9
percent, trimming its weekly gain to 0.6 percent. Selling hit
shares of top five biggest firms by value, sending the key index
to 3,320.90 at the close, the lowest since June 22.
    Losses were led by a 2.5 percent drop in Jardine Strategic
Holdings Ltd and a 1.7 percent loss in Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
    Some brokers said selloffs in China stocks on Friday helped
undermine sentiment in the region. 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index ended the day down
0.09 percent after climbing at one point to a one-month high. It
was up 1.8 percent on the week.
    Shares turned weaker after trade data released during
trading hours showed imports in May plunged 20 percent versus a
contraction of 9 percent seen in a Reuters poll.  
 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines' key index was up
0.5 percent, rebounding from the fall on the previous day. It 
notched up a modest 0.3 percent gain on the week.
    Global stocks fell on Friday as equity investors sought to
cut exposure to risk after Greece and its creditors again failed
to resolve their differences, paving the way for a last-ditch
effort on Saturday to avert a default. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3320.90       3349.87       -0.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.47       1716.81       -0.37
 Bangkok            1518.03       1519.47       -0.09 
 Jakarta            4923.00       4920.04       +0.06
 Manila             7622.05       7581.91       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         581.75        587.99       -1.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3320.90       3365.15       -1.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.47       1761.25       -2.88
 Bangkok            1518.03       1497.67       +1.36
 Jakarta            4923.00       5226.95       -5.81
 Manila             7622.05       7230.57       +5.41
 Ho Chi Minh         581.75        545.63       +6.62
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
