SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline; trade data hit Thai shares

BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as uncertainty over Greek debt crisis kept risk appetite in check, with Singapore benchmark sliding to a near one-week low and Thai shares retreated after May trade data came worse than expected. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.9 percent, trimming its weekly gain to 0.6 percent. Selling hit shares of top five biggest firms by value, sending the key index to 3,320.90 at the close, the lowest since June 22. Losses were led by a 2.5 percent drop in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd and a 1.7 percent loss in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Some brokers said selloffs in China stocks on Friday helped undermine sentiment in the region. In Bangkok, the key SET index ended the day down 0.09 percent after climbing at one point to a one-month high. It was up 1.8 percent on the week. Shares turned weaker after trade data released during trading hours showed imports in May plunged 20 percent versus a contraction of 9 percent seen in a Reuters poll. Bucking the trend, the Philippines' key index was up 0.5 percent, rebounding from the fall on the previous day. It notched up a modest 0.3 percent gain on the week. Global stocks fell on Friday as equity investors sought to cut exposure to risk after Greece and its creditors again failed to resolve their differences, paving the way for a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3320.90 3349.87 -0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1710.47 1716.81 -0.37 Bangkok 1518.03 1519.47 -0.09 Jakarta 4923.00 4920.04 +0.06 Manila 7622.05 7581.91 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 581.75 587.99 -1.06 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3320.90 3365.15 -1.31 Kuala Lumpur 1710.47 1761.25 -2.88 Bangkok 1518.03 1497.67 +1.36 Jakarta 4923.00 5226.95 -5.81 Manila 7622.05 7230.57 +5.41 Ho Chi Minh 581.75 545.63 +6.62 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)