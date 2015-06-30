FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Most rebound; banks lead gains in Singapore
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most rebound; banks lead gains in Singapore

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with banks leading the rebound in
Singapore after a loan growth in May, while Thai shares extended
losses for a third session after a fall in monthly factory
output and ahead of a market holiday.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 1.22
percent, recouping some of the 2.2 percent loss over the past
three sessions. It is on track to post a quarterly drop of 3.7
percent, the first loss in six quarters.
    Shares of top three lenders by value -- DBS Group Holdings
, United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation -- all rebounded from the falls on
Monday when Greek debt concerns prompted selling in the region.
    Data released early on Tuesday showed the city-state's total
bank lending grew in May for the first time in four months on
stronger demand for credit for general commerce and financial
institutions. 
    The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,504.91,
taking the loss since Friday to almost 1 percent and heading for
a quarterly fall of 0.5 percent, reversing the gain of the
previous quarter.
    The Thai market will be closed on Wednesday for financial
market's mid-year closing day. Trading will resume on Thursday.
    Thai factory output fell more than expected in May, dashing
hopes for a quick recovery of the domestic economy and prompting
selling in banking and industrial shares, among economic
proxies, brokers said. 
    Shares of lender Kasikornbank, the most actively
traded, were down 1.8 percent at a four-week low and industrial
conglomerate Siam Cement fell 1.2 percent to a more
than two-month low.
    Brokers in Bangkok expected the Greek debt uncertainty to be
a key market drag.
    "We believe the SET will remain volatile and expect it to
move in a range of 1,495-1,520, depressed by the Greek
situation," strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities
wrote in a note to clients.
    Stocks in Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines were all heading for a quarterly fall.
Vietnam is set for a quarterly gain, bucking the trend.
    Asian shares held near five-month lows on Tuesday after
Chinese stocks took another leg down while safe-haven assets
received a boost as investors nervously awaited further
developments in the deepening euro zone crisis. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0612 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3320.17       3280.18       +1.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.48       1691.92       +0.92
 Bangkok            1504.91       1511.19       -0.42
 Jakarta            4920.04       4882.58       +0.77
 Manila             7552.27       7567.38       -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         597.12        591.75       +0.91
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.