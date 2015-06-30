FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; Thai SET slips near 1,500 ahead of holiday
June 30, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; Thai SET slips near 1,500 ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine index ended
nearly flat on Tuesday, recouping most early losses amid
foreign-led buying, while share markets in Southeast Asia
rebounded from the fall on the previous day but concerns
remained over a looming Greek debt default. 
    Philippine composite index was a tad 0.04 percent
down at 7,564.50, bouncing off a near one-week low of 7,496.43.
 
    The Philippine bourse said net foreign inflows lifted shares
such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co and Aboitiz Power
Corp both gained more than 1 percent.
    The Philippines' index posted a 4.7 percent fall in the
quarter ended June, trimming its year-to-date gain to 4.62
percent, still among regional outperformers.
    Thai stocks underperformed as weak indicators in May hit
economic proxies such as banks, while Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thai economy should see only a minor
impact from the Greek debt crisis.
  
    The key SET index shed 0.4 percent on Tuesday,
ending the quarter with a modest decline of 0.09 percent. Thai
stock market will be closed on Wednesday for a market holiday,
reopening on Thursday.
    Major Southeast Asian stock markets all suffered losses in
the second quarter, reflecting uncertainties such as the U.6S.
interest rate hike expectations, the Greek debt overhang and
economic slowdown in the region.
    Indonesia was the quarter's worst performer, with an
11 percent drop, followed by Malaysia's 6.8 percent and
Singapore's 3.8 percent. Vietnam bucked the
trend, up 7.6 percent.
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3317.33       3280.18       +1.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.64       1691.92       +0.87
 Bangkok            1504.55       1511.19       -0.44
 Jakarta            4910.66       4882.58       +0.58
 Manila             7564.50       7567.38       -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         593.05        591.75       +0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3317.33       3365.15       -1.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.64       1761.25       -3.10
 Bangkok            1504.55       1497.67       +0.46
 Jakarta            4910.66       5226.95       -6.05
 Manila             7564.50       7230.57       +4.62
 Ho Chi Minh         593.05        545.63       +8.69
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
