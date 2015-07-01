FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia set for best gains in 2 yrs after Fitch rating
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 1, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia set for best gains in 2 yrs after Fitch rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 1 (Reuters) - The Malaysian index headed for
its best gain in over two years on Wednesday after Fitch
upgraded its credit rating outlook, while most others in
Southeast Asia staged a technical rebound with investors keeping
a wary eye on the Greek debt crisis.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index rose as much as 1.8
percent, its biggest since May 2013, with 28 out of 30
large-caps measured by the index advancing.
    Fitch maintained Malaysia's long-term foreign currency
issuer default rating at A- and local currency at A, with the
outlook revised to stable from negative. 
    The ratings agency also revised its outlook for Telekom
Malaysia to stable from negative, sending the stock
almost 3 percent higher. 
    Near-term outlook for Malaysian stocks, however, remained
weak, said broker Affin Hwang Capital.
    "Technically, local market is anticipated to be trapped in a
two-month downtrend channel influenced by volatile currency and
commodity markets," said Affin in a report.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index rose 0.3
percent and Jakarta composite index was a tad higher,
both continuing to recover from recent losses amid the Greek
crisis.
    Sentiment appeared cautiously optimistic that the Greek
situation could have a contained effect.
    "As stock prices nurse their recent declines, traders will
be keeping a wary eye on developments from Greece, especially
the referendum vote this Sunday," said Singapore-based broker
NRA Capital in a report. 
    Stocks in the Philippines traded down 0.5 percent,
after the falls on Monday and Tuesday, while Vietnam 
edged up 0.15 percent by the mid-day break after two straight
gains this week. 
    The Thai stock market was closed for the mid-year bank
holiday, and will reopen on Thursday. It slipped to near a key
1,500 support level on Tuesday as investors trimmed risk
holdings partly due to weak economic indicators in May.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0521 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3329.21       3317.33       +0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1737.20       1706.64       +1.79
 Jakarta            4914.96       4910.66       +0.09
 Manila             7530.08       7564.50       -0.46
 Ho Chi Minh         593.92        593.05       +0.15
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.