SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up after Fitch upgrade; others mixed on Greek debt crisis
#Asia
July 1, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up after Fitch upgrade; others mixed on Greek debt crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 1 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore and the
Philippines eked out gains on Wednesday as investors bought back
shares on expectations the Greek debt crisis could have a
contained effect, while Malaysian shares rallied after Fitch
upgraded its credit rating outlook.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index trimmed some of its
earlier gain and ended the day up 1.3 percent, the biggest
single-day rise in more than six months. 
    Credit Suisse said Malaysia and regional peer Indonesia
could be the most fragile economies if the Greek crisis stalls
economic recovery in the euro area. 
    Jakarta composite index finished down 0.1 percent at
4,904.06, coming off an intraday high of 4,932.43.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent,
extending the rebound from a near six-month low hit on Monday
amid concerns about the Greek debt. Philippine key index 
recouped early loss and closed up 0.14 percent.
    Foreign investors sold Philippine shares worth a net 386
million peso ($8.56 million) on Wednesday, including a net
selling in shares of Universal Robina Corp and Ayala
Land Inc, stock exchange data showed.
    Vietnam retreated 0.3 percent from a more than one
week closing high on Tuesday. 
    Thai stock market was shut and will resume trading
on Thursday.
    Data released on Wednesday showed Thai annual consumer
prices dropped for a sixth straight month in June, giving room
for the central bank to keep interest rates low or cut them to
support the stumbling economy. 
                                      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3331.14       3317.33       +0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1727.96       1706.64       +1.25
 Jakarta            4904.06       4910.66       -0.13
 Manila             7575.15       7564.50       +0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         591.50        593.05       -0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3331.14       3365.15       -1.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1727.96       1761.25       -1.89
 Bangkok               --         1497.67       +0.46
 Jakarta            4904.06       5226.95       -6.18
 Manila             7575.15       7230.57       +4.77
 Ho Chi Minh         591.50        545.63       +8.41
 ($1 = 45.1000 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
