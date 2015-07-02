FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore retreats; Thai banks suffer sell-off
July 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore retreats; Thai banks suffer sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on thin volume on Thursday amid the Greek debt
uncertainty, but Singapore shares retreated ahead of factory
activity data and Thai key index closed below key 1,500 level
due to sell-off in banking shares.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index erased early
gain and ended a tad 0.1 percent lower. Trading volume fell to
just 70 percent of a 30-day average before June Purchasing
Managers' index which is due out later in the day.
    Thai SET index fell 0.9 percent to 1,491.62, the
lowest close since June 19. June consumer confidence which fell
for a sixth month dampened investment sentiment and fuelled more
selling in economic proxies, including banks. 
    Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 4.4 billion
baht ($130.29 million), the biggest since February 25, stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Kasikornbank's shares, the most actively traded
by turnover, dropped 5.3 percent. Banking shares pulled
deep into an overbought territory, with a 14-day Relative
Strength Index of 22.4 at the close.
    Stocks in Indonesia was up 0.8 percent, trimming
some early gains, after a Bank Indonesia survey showed consumers
were less optimistic in June than the previous month as they
expect the economy to continue to slow in the next six months.
 
    Others in Southeast Asia appeared followed Asia higher
though widening cracks in Chinese stocks and Greece's standoff
with its creditors capped gains. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3327.84       3331.14       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1733.88       1727.96       +0.34
 Bangkok            1491.62       1504.55       -0.86
 Jakarta            4944.78       4904.06       +0.83
 Manila             7578.31       7575.15       +0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         605.70        591.50       +2.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3327.84       3365.15       -1.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1733.88       1761.25       -1.55
 Bangkok            1491.62       1497.67       -0.40
 Jakarta            4944.78       5226.95       -5.40
 Manila             7578.31       7230.57       +4.81
 Ho Chi Minh         605.70        545.63      +11.01
 ($1 = 33.7700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
