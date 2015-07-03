FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Vietnam leads regional gains on week
July 3, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Vietnam leads regional gains on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday as inflows into large-caps and financials
helped the Indonesian benchmark to a two-week high while Vietnam
outperformed in the region amid active buying in banking and
energy shares.
    The Jakarta composite index closed up 0.8 percent at
4,982.91, the highest close since June 19. It posted a weekly
gain of 1.2 percent, trimming its year-to-date loss to 4.7
percent, still the worst performer in Asia.
    Foreign investors were net buyers of index heavyweights such
as Indofood Sukses Makmur, which jumped 3.5 percent
and Bank Mandiri, which rose 1 percent.
    Investors in the region stayed on the sidelines ahead of
Greece's Sunday referendum which may prompt its exit from the
euro zone, while Asian stocks fell amid a rout in China's stock
markets.  
    Trading volume fell in most stock exchanges in Southeast
Asia including Singapore and the Philippines.
Both saw their trading volume at less than two-thirds of a
30-day average.
    Sharemarkets had a mixed performance for the week. Vietnam
 posted a weekly gain of 6 percent, the best performer,
ahead of Malaysia's 1.4 percent and Singapore's 0.7 percent
gains. 
    The Thai SET index lagged its regional peers, with a
weekly drop of 1.9 percent. The Philippines also fell on the
week, down 1.1 percent.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3342.73       3327.84       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1734.24       1733.88       +0.02
 Bangkok            1489.59       1491.62       -0.14
 Jakarta            4982.91       4944.78       +0.77
 Manila             7535.30       7578.31       -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh         616.43        605.70       +1.77
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3342.73       3365.15       -0.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1734.24       1761.25       -1.53
 Bangkok            1489.59       1497.67       -0.54
 Jakarta            4982.91       5226.95       -4.67
 Manila             7535.30       7230.57       +4.21
 Ho Chi Minh         616.43        545.63      +12.98
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

