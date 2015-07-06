FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on Greek woes, outflows; Philippines near 1-month low
July 6, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on Greek woes, outflows; Philippines near 1-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Major Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday amid Greek debt worries and fund
outflows, with Philippines sliding to a near one-month low,
while Malaysia was at a near one-week bottom due to concerns
over graft allegations linked to the Prime Minister.
    The Philippines' bourse said it had net foreign selling of
418 million peso ($9.3 million). Selling in shares of Ayala Land
 and Globe Telecom pulled the index to
its lowest close since June 10.
    Share price weaknesses also came a day ahead of Philippine
inflation, which is expected to have remained below the central
bank's target range, giving policymakers scope to cut interest
rates if needed. 
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 1 percent to
1,717.05, the lowest close since June 30. Foreign investors sold
shares worth a net 199 million ringgit ($52.3 million) as the
ringgit hit a 16-year low on the day. 
    Two of Malaysia's main opposition parties on Sunday demanded
an emergency sitting of parliament to discuss Prime Minister
Najib Razak's future as tensions mounted over a report that
linked him to probes into alleged corruption involving state
fund 1MDB. 
    Indexes in Indonesia and Thailand both
dropped more than 1 percent, with net foreign outflows at 174.5
billion rupiah ($13 million) and 1.42 billion baht ($42
million), respectively, exchange data showed.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended the day down
0.3 percent, erasing most of its early losses, as large-caps
such as Singapore Telecoms rebounded. 
    Vietnam bucked the trend, rising for a third day.
 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3332.94       3342.73       -0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.05       1734.24       -0.99
 Bangkok            1473.23       1489.59       -1.10
 Jakarta            4916.74       4982.91       -1.33
 Manila             7455.15       7535.30       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         625.22        616.43       +1.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3332.94       3365.15       -0.96 
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.05       1761.25       -2.51
 Bangkok            1473.23       1497.67       -1.63
 Jakarta            4916.74       5226.95       -5.93
 Manila             7455.15       7230.57       +3.11
 Ho Chi Minh         625.22        545.63      +14.59
 ($1 = 45.0990 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 3.8050 ringgit)
($1 = 13,348.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 33.8400 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
