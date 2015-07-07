FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares buoyed by new c.bank governor appointment
July 7, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares buoyed by new c.bank governor appointment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 7 (Reuters) - Thai shares snapped a six-day
losing streak on Tuesday as bargain-hunting emerged in oversold
banking stocks while the much-anticipated appointment of a new
central bank governor further buoyed market sentiment.
    The military-led government selected Veerathai Santiprabhob,
a former International Monetary Fund economist, to be the
governor of the Bank of Thailand for five years, starting Oct.
1, replacing Prasarn Trairatvorakul, who ends his tenure at the
end of September. 
    The Thai SET index extended gains after the
appointment, closing up 0.7 percent on the day after a drop on
Monday to a near-seven-month closing low. Shares of Kasikornbank
 climbed 1.7 percent.
    Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 543 million
baht ($16.00 million) after unloading a combined 2.9 billion
baht ($85.44 million) over the past two trading days, stock
exchange data and Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Other markets in Southeast Asa ended little changed.
    Indexes in Indonesia and Malaysia extended
declines for a second day. The Philippines marked a third
straight loss after data showed the country's annual inflation
in June slowed more than expected. 
    Singapore's key index rose after a range-bound
session, with Vietnam hitting the highest close since
September 2014. 
    Asian shares fell and European stock and bond markets
steadied on Tuesday before a euro zone summit to discuss the
Greek debt crisis while a further fall in Chinese shares
reminded investors of other dark clouds on the horizon.
 
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3340.93       3332.94       +0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1712.30       1717.05       -0.28
 Bangkok            1483.77       1473.23       +0.72
 Jakarta            4906.05       4916.74       -0.22
 Manila             7442.65       7455.15       -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         630.27        625.22       +0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3340.93       3365.15       -0.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1712.30       1761.25       -2.78
 Bangkok            1483.77       1497.67       -0.93 
 Jakarta            4906.05       5226.95       -6.14
 Manila             7442.65       7230.57       +2.93
 Ho Chi Minh         630.27        545.63      +15.51
 ($1 = 33.9400 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
