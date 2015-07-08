FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Down on China, Greece woes; Malaysia AirAsia worst on MSCI
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Down on China, Greece woes; Malaysia AirAsia worst on MSCI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday as selloffs in Chinese shares and Greek debt
fears rippled across Asian exchanges, with shares of Malaysia's
AirAsia underperforming amid concerns over its
Indonesian affiliate.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 1.04
percent, giving up the previous day's gains. Shares of DBS Group
Holdings, among those actively traded, shed 1.1
percent after Tuesday's more-than-three-week closing high.
    "The uncertainty over Greece and whether it will be out of
the euro zone by next Monday will cast a pall on trading this
week," Singapore-based broker NRA Capital wrote in a report.
    Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia extended
recent declines. Asian shares tumbled to a 1-1/2-year low on
Wednesday and the safe-haven yen rallied as Chinese stocks
struggled to pull out of a tailspin, shaking investors already
rattled by the Greek debt crisis. 
    Major Southeast Asian share indexes have lost much of their
upward momentum in the early months of the year. 
    Jakarta's composite index has fallen 6.6 percent so far in
2015, making it Asia's second worst performer. The Philippine
index, which hit an all-time high in April and was among
the top performers in Asia, saw a 2.3 percent year-to-date gain.
    KGI Securities in Bangkok said the SET index has largely
priced in Greek debt concerns.
    "The market is considered to have discounted Greece concerns
to a great extent," it said in a report. "Technically, we expect
the benchmark SET index to zigzag up."
    Among weak spots in the region, shares in AirAsia dropped 12
percent, the biggest percentage loser on MSCI's index of
Southeast Asia, hit by concerns it may miss a
deadline to raise equity in its Indonesian affiliate to avoid
the unit's operations being suspended. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0533 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3306.25       3340.93       -1.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1698.61       1712.30       -0.80
 Bangkok            1475.82       1483.77       -0.54
 Jakarta            4889.96       4906.05       -0.33
 Manila             7396.37       7442.65       -0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         618.75        630.27       -1.83
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.