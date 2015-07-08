FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads fall on China stock market rout
July 8, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads fall on China stock market rout

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
slid on Wednesday as tumbling Chinese shares spurred late
selling, with weaknesses in Chinese-linked stocks sending the
Singapore benchmark to its lowest close in more than a week.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell 1.7
percent to the lowest close since June 29 and its biggest
single-day loss since Dec. 16, 2014. Shares of Hongkong Land
Holdings dropped 4.7 percent and CapitaLand 
shed 4 percent, among top losers on the guage.
    Stocks in Malaysia hit a more than one-week low and
the Philippines touched a one-month low, both posting 
net foreign outflows worth 374 million ringgit ($98.3 million)
and 888 million peso ($19.6 million), respectively.
    Thai stocks eased 0.9 percent to a near seven-month
closing low, Indonesia extended its slide for a third
day while Vietnam posted the first fall in five trading
days.
    Selloffs in Chinese markets hit global equities on Wednesday
while caution prevailed over the Greek debt uncertainty.
 
    The Thai central bank said a fall in Chinese stocks weighed
on market sentiment while most Thai invesments in Chinese assets
were in deposits and debentures, while the Indonesian central
bank said the Greek crisis has had no significant impact on
Indonesian financial markets.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3284.99       3340.93       -1.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1695.83       1712.30       -0.96
 Bangkok            1470.25       1483.77       -0.91
 Jakarta            4871.57       4906.05       -0.70
 Manila             7363.43       7442.65       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         623.17        630.27       -1.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3284.99       3365.15       -2.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1695.83       1761.25       -3.71
 Bangkok            1470.25       1497.67       -1.83
 Jakarta            4871.57       5226.95       -6.80
 Manila             7363.43       7230.57       +1.84
 Ho Chi Minh         623.17        545.63      +14.21
 ($1 = 3.8040 ringgit)
($1 = 45.2140 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
