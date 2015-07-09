FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps falling trend ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Thursday, with the Malaysian benchmark ending
three days of losses ahead of the central bank's decision to
hold rates steady, while Indonesian large caps retreated amid
selling led by foreign investors.
    Malaysia's central bank held its overnight policy rate
 at 3.25 percent on Thursday, as expected, keeping
policy steady while the Southeast Asian nation and its markets
were rocked by corruption allegations against Prime Minister
Najib Razak. 
    All 15 economists in a Reuters poll had estimated Bank
Negara Malaysia (BNM) would leave the rate unchanged.
 
    The key Kuala Lumpur composite index rose 0.3
percent, with rate-sensitive banking shares showing mixed
performance. Maybank rose 0.4 percent while Public
Bank fell nearly 1 percent.
    In Indonesia, the Jakarta composite index fell 0.7
percent to 4,838.28, its lowest close since June 15.
    The country saw net foreign outflows of 483 billion rupiah
($36.23 million), with Bank Mandiri, Telekomunikasi
Indonesia and Unilever Indonesia among the
losers, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Trading volume was light to moderate in the region, at
0.8-1.1 times a 30-day avarage as jitters persisted over
instability in China and Greece.
    Major sharemarkets posted net foreign selling, including
Malaysia's 148 million ringgit ($39 million) and the
Philippines' 1.16 billion peso ($25.67 million), stock exchange
data showed.
    World stocks snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday,
as Beijing halted a rout in Chinese stocks and the Federal
Reserve signalled it might be too soon to raise U.S. interest
rates. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index slipped 0.17 percent as
falls in most blue-chips were cushioned by gains in several
big-caps. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3267.40       3284.99       -0.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1701.54       1695.83       +0.34
 Bangkok            1472.57       1470.25       +0.16
 Jakarta            4838.28       4871.57       -0.68
 Manila             7377.69       7363.43       +0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         622.10        623.17       -0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3267.40       3365.15       -2.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1701.54       1761.25       -3.39
 Bangkok            1472.57       1497.67       -1.68
 Jakarta            4838.28       5226.95       -7.44
 Manila             7377.69       7230.57       +2.03
 Ho Chi Minh         622.10        545.63      +14.01
 ($1 = 45.1960 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,332.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.7945 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

