SE Asia Stocks - Gain after bearish week; Indonesia recovers
July 10, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Gain after bearish week; Indonesia recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday after days of volatility, as a rebound in Chinese
shares and hopes of a Greek debt deal over the weekend brought
in some short-covering while  Indonesia snapped a four-day
losing streak backed by inflows.
    Jakarta's composite index ended the day up 0.4
percent, recovering from its lowest close in almost four weeks
Thursday. It was down 2.5 percent on the week, the region's
worst performing index.
    The Indonesian bourse saw net foreign inflows worth 1.4
trillion rupiah ($105.18 million) on Friday, recouping the 739
billion rupiah ($55.52 million) of net outflows early in the
week, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Global financial markets rallied amid hopes that last-minute
concessions by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would clinch
a deal with the country's international creditors and save it
from bankruptcy.  
    Chinese stocks rose for a second day, buoyed by a raft of
support measures. 
    Major Southeast Asian stock indexes suffered losses on the
week, with Singapore's 1.9 percent fall its worst weekly drop
since mid-March 2014. Vietnam bucked the trend, with a
weekly gain of 1.8 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3279.88       3267.40       +0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.58       1701.54       +0.83
 Bangkok            1484.90       1472.57       +0.84
 Jakarta            4859.03       4838.28       +0.43
 Manila             7392.59       7377.69       +0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         627.28        622.10       +0.83
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3279.88       3365.15       -2.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.58       1761.25       -2.59
 Bangkok            1484.90       1497.67       -0.85
 Jakarta            4859.03       5226.95       -7.04
 Manila             7392.59       7230.57       +2.24
 Ho Chi Minh         627.28        545.63      +14.96
 ($1 = 13,310.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
