SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia retreats; Philippines snaps gains on outflows
July 20, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia retreats; Philippines snaps gains on outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, with the Malaysian benchmark drifting
into negative territory and the Philippine index ending a
six-session rising streak, amid foreign-led selling as
expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates kept markets edgy.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index, which climbed at
one point to its highest since July 3, ended the day down 0.2
percent. The Malaysian bourse said it recorded a net foreign
selling worth 121 million ringgit ($31.80 million).
    The Philippine index shed 1 percent on Monday after
six sessions of gains through Thursday. Foreign investors sold a
net 848 million peso ($18.71 million), stock exchange data
showed. The Philippine market was closed on Friday for Eid
al-Fitr celebrations.
    Stocks in Thailand extended their slides for a fifth
straight session. Shares of Siam Commercial Bank fell
0.7 percent ahead of the company's financial results for the
April-June quarter after market hours. 
    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the U.S.
central bank remains on track to raise interest rates this year.
 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore rose 0.6 percent after
a holiday on Friday. Gains came amid pent-up demand and
rotational interests among penny caps, broker NRA Capital said
in a report.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3373.48       3353.45       +0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1724.13       1726.73       -0.15
 Bangkok            1466.71       1479.31       -0.85
 Manila             7541.17       7617.13       -1.00
 Ho Chi Minh         620.54        628.63       -1.29
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3373.48       3365.15       +0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1724.13       1761.25       -2.11
 Bangkok            1466.71       1497.67       -2.07
 Jakarta               --         5226.95       -6.83
 Manila             7541.17       7230.57       +4.30
 Ho Chi Minh         620.54        545.63      +13.73
 ($1 = 3.8050 ringgit)
($1 = 45.3220 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
