SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Thai SET index at 7-month low
July 21, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Thai SET index at 7-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Tuesday with investors picking select
shares in the reporting season while Thai stocks fell to
seven-month lows on selling in large-cap banks.
    Bangkok's SET index eased 0.9 percent to 1,453.79,
its lowest since Dec. 16. Shares of Kasikornbank, the
most actively traded by turnover, dropped 3.2 percent, followed
by a 1 percent decline in Siam Commercial Bank.
    Most banks reported better-than-expected second-quarter
earnings but investors were wary of the possible impact of an
economic slowdown on non-performing loans in coming quarters,
brokers said.
    Technical indicators pointed to near-term market weaknesses.
SCB Securities said the SET index broke below a key support
level.
    "The breakdown of the critical 1,457 support level now makes
the technical picture look very weak. Short-term supports sit at
1,426 and 1,403 ... Overall, direction for the index trend is
still bearish. Time frame is 1-3 weeks," it said.
    In Singapore, shares of CapitaLand Mall Trust 
climbed 1.4 percent, the second biggest percentage gainer on the
key Straits Times Index, ahead of its second-quarter
earnings release expected on Wednesday. 
    The Philippine index climbed almost 1 percent after a
fall on Monday while Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index
 edged up 0.2 percent at 1,726.64. Broker Citi in a
report dated July 16 had a target of 1,850 for the KLCI.
    Vietnam was slightly lower while Indonesia remained
closed through July 21 for Eid al-Fitr, reopening on Wednesday.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0641 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3375.23       3373.48       +0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.64       1724.13       +0.15
 Bangkok            1453.79       1466.71       -0.88
 Manila             7607.52       7541.17       +0.88
 Ho Chi Minh         618.48        620.54       -0.33
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
