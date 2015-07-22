SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares recoup losses; Vietnam rallies

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - The Thai key index ended a tad higher on Wednesday, recouping early losses, as bargain hunting emerged in a near oversold market, while Vietnam's benchmark made the biggest jump in nearly three weeks on gains in banking shares. Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.03 percent after a 1 percent fall earlier and almost 3 percent drop over six sessions to Tuesday. The SET's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 31.39 at the close, slipping below 30 at one point. A level of 30 or lower indicates an oversold condition. Other markets in Southeast Asia were mixed in light volumes suggesting some cautions in an earnings season, with trading volumes of most exchanges falling to less than 90 percent of a 30-day average. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3359.17 3371.41 -0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1729.53 1736.19 -0.38 Bangkok 1447.84 1447.44 +0.03 Jakarta 4906.69 4869.85 +0.76 Manila 7635.62 7627.96 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 629.85 616.61 +2.15 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3359.17 3365.15 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1729.53 1761.25 -1.80 Bangkok 1447.84 1497.67 -3.33 Jakarta 4906.69 5226.95 -6.13 Manila 7635.62 7230.57 +5.60 Ho Chi Minh 629.85 545.63 +15.44 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)