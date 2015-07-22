FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares recoup losses; Vietnam rallies
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares recoup losses; Vietnam rallies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - The Thai key index ended a tad
higher on Wednesday, recouping early losses, as bargain hunting
emerged in a near oversold market, while Vietnam's benchmark
made the biggest jump in nearly three weeks on gains in banking
shares. 
    Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.03 percent after a 1
percent fall earlier and almost 3 percent drop over six sessions
to Tuesday.
    The SET's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 31.39
at the close, slipping below 30 at one point. A level of 30 or
lower indicates an oversold condition.
    Other markets in Southeast Asia were mixed in light volumes
suggesting some cautions in an earnings season, with trading
volumes of most exchanges falling to less than 90 percent of a
30-day average.
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3359.17       3371.41       -0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.53       1736.19       -0.38
 Bangkok            1447.84       1447.44       +0.03
 Jakarta            4906.69       4869.85       +0.76
 Manila             7635.62       7627.96       +0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         629.85        616.61       +2.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3359.17       3365.15       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.53       1761.25       -1.80
 Bangkok            1447.84       1497.67       -3.33
 Jakarta            4906.69       5226.95       -6.13
 Manila             7635.62       7230.57       +5.60
 Ho Chi Minh         629.85        545.63      +15.44
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
