SE Asia Stocks -Thai index rebounds on cabinet reshuffle expectations
#Asia
July 23, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai index rebounds on cabinet reshuffle expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday, with recently beaten-down Thai shares
eking out small gains while Singapore's benchmark recovering
from a near one-week low on the previous day ahead of inflation
data for June.
    Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent after a mild
rebound on Wednesday that ended six successive days of losses.
Energy and bank shares led the rebound, with PTT rising
0.6 percent and Bangkok Bank gaining 0.3 percent.
    Retail investors had been net buyers over the past trading
days amid media reports of looming cabinet reshuffle while
foreign investors unloaded Thai shares for a third straight
session on Wednesday. 
    Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday changes
to the cabinet lineup will depend on the performance of cabinet
members, The Bangkok Post reported. Finance Minister Sommai
Phasee denied reports in local media that he had resigned. (bit.ly/1HSVuH5)
 
    "The cabinet reshuffle is a hot topic. If the cabinet really
is reshuffled, we believe it will help boost investor
confidence. The reshuffle will also allow pending plans to
progress," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a report.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.3
percent after Wednesday's second straight fall to a near
one-week low. Singapore Telecommunications, the most
actively traded by turnover, rose 0.9 percent.
    The June inflation figures would provide indications over
Singapore's central bank's policy stance, brokers said. A
Reuters poll showed Singapore's consumer price index probably
fell for the eighth straight month in June. 
    Indexes of Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philppines were nearly flat as Asian shares dipped on
Thursday following Wall Street's decline overnight and
lacklustre regional data. 
    Vietnam's benchmark rose 0.4 percent after a 2.2
percent jump on Wednesday.
           
For Asian Companies, click: 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0427 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3370.43       3359.17       +0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.14       1729.53       -0.02
 Bangkok            1452.39       1447.84       +0.31
 Jakarta            4907.28       4906.69       +0.01
 Manila             7631.67       7635.62       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         632.13        629.85       +0.36
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
