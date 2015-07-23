FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares retreat on outflows; Vietnam hits over 1-week high
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares retreat on outflows; Vietnam hits over 1-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday, with Thai benchmark retreating and
Malaysia's key index extending losses amid foreign-led selling,
but stocks in Vietnam hit a more than one-week high with
large-cap stocks leading the pack.
    The SET index fell 0.2 percent to 1,444.66, the
lowest close since June 2, 2014. Shares of PTT Exploration and
Production eased 0.3 percent after it posted a 94
percent drop in quarterly net profit. 
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.7 billion baht 
($77.8 million) after offloading a net 2.7 billion baht over
past three sessions, stock exchange data showed. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell 0.4 percent,
with foreign investors selling a net 269 million ringgit ($70.7
million), data showed.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.34 percent at
632.01, the highest close since July 14. Dairy product maker
Vinamilk's shares climbed 2.52 percent and PetroVietnam
Gas advanced 3.36 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3356.37       3359.17       -0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.44       1729.53       -0.41 
 Bangkok            1444.66       1447.84       -0.22
 Jakarta            4902.85       4906.69       -0.08
 Manila             7635.22       7635.62       +0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         632.01        629.85       +0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3356.37       3365.15       -0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.44       1761.25       -2.20
 Bangkok            1444.66       1497.67       -3.54
 Jakarta            4902.85       5226.95       -6.20
 Manila             7635.22       7230.57       +5.85
 Ho Chi Minh         632.01        545.63      +15.83
 ($1 = 34.7200 baht)
($1 = 3.8050 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Hanoi
bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
