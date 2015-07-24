FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET index worst performer on week
July 24, 2015 / 12:04 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET index worst performer on week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday, with the Thai benchmark sliding to a
near 14-month closing low amid disappointing corporate earnings
and Singapore's key index hitting a more than one-week low after
weak production data.
    The Thai SET index ended the day down 0.5 percent at
1,438.08, the lowest close since May 30, 2014. It dropped 2.8
percent on the week, the region's worst performer.
    Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl,
which posted a 94 percent drop in second quarter earnings,
declined 1.9 percent. Energy shares were broadly weak
amid a fall in global oil prices.  
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.1
percent at 3,352.65, the lowest close since July 15, with a
worse-than-expected industrial production in June hurting
sentiment. 
    Stocks in the region ended the week little changed. Malaysia
 was down 0.4 percent on the week and Indonesia 
was 0.3 percent lower. The Philippines rose 0.4 percent
on the week, with Vietnam gaining 0.4 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3352.65       3356.37       -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1720.76       1722.44       -0.10
 Bangkok            1438.08       1444.66       -0.46
 Jakarta            4856.59       4902.85       -0.94
 Manila             7665.52       7653.22       +0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         631.26        632.01       -0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3352.65       3365.15       -0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1720.76       1761.25       -2.30
 Bangkok            1438.08       1497.67       -3.98
 Jakarta            4856.59       5226.95       -7.09
 Manila             7665.52       7230.57       +6.02
 Ho Chi Minh         631.26        545.63      +15.69
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
