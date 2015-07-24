SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET index worst performer on week

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with the Thai benchmark sliding to a near 14-month closing low amid disappointing corporate earnings and Singapore's key index hitting a more than one-week low after weak production data. The Thai SET index ended the day down 0.5 percent at 1,438.08, the lowest close since May 30, 2014. It dropped 2.8 percent on the week, the region's worst performer. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, which posted a 94 percent drop in second quarter earnings, declined 1.9 percent. Energy shares were broadly weak amid a fall in global oil prices. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.1 percent at 3,352.65, the lowest close since July 15, with a worse-than-expected industrial production in June hurting sentiment. Stocks in the region ended the week little changed. Malaysia was down 0.4 percent on the week and Indonesia was 0.3 percent lower. The Philippines rose 0.4 percent on the week, with Vietnam gaining 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3352.65 3356.37 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1720.76 1722.44 -0.10 Bangkok 1438.08 1444.66 -0.46 Jakarta 4856.59 4902.85 -0.94 Manila 7665.52 7653.22 +0.16 Ho Chi Minh 631.26 632.01 -0.12 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3352.65 3365.15 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1720.76 1761.25 -2.30 Bangkok 1438.08 1497.67 -3.98 Jakarta 4856.59 5226.95 -7.09 Manila 7665.52 7230.57 +6.02 Ho Chi Minh 631.26 545.63 +15.69 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)