SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai index at 7-month low after weak data
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai index at 7-month low after weak data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday on weak sentiment after losses in Asian
stocks, with the Thai index hitting a more-than-seven-month low
after weaker-than-expected exports in June.
    The Thai benchmark was down 1.57 percent at
1,415.50, the lowest level since Dec. 15, with index heavyweight
PTT Pcl and Advanced Info Service Pcl among
actively-traded stocks.
    Thai exports tumbled 7.87 percent in June from a year
earlier versus a forecast of 5 percent fall in a Reuters poll. 
 
    Brokers in Bangkok expected weak market sentiment to
continue in the near term.
    "Foreign outflows may remain, and cap the Thai market
sentiment," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    Thai shares underperformed in the region last week amid
foreign-led selling and expectations of cabinet reshuffle.
 
    Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday he might
consider a cabinet reshuffle after the current government
reaches the end of its one-year working period, set in place by
the junta after a coup, in September or earlier. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8
percent, with shares of DBS Group Holdings 1.1 percent
lower after it reported a second-quarter net profit rise but
warned of some uncertainty in the second half. 
    Malaysia hit a two-week low in line with a fall in
the ringgit. Indonesia hovered around a
more-than-two-week low and the Philippines retreated
after four successive days of gains.
    Investors in the region looked ahead for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's address on the economic outlook later in the week.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0511 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3324.51       3352.65       -0.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.22       1720.76       -0.15
 Bangkok            1415.50       1438.08       -1.57
 Jakarta            4818.94       4856.59       -0.78
 Manila             7567.51       7665.52       -1.28
 Ho Chi Minh         632.49        631.26       +0.19
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
