SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Indonesian shares rise ahead of Q2 results
July 29, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most up; Indonesian shares rise ahead of Q2 results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday, with Indonesian benchmark rebounding
from a 16-month low as investors selectively bought shares ahead
of quarterly results, while most others recovered from recent
losses in line with broader Asia.
    The Jakarta composite index traded up 0.4 percent
after Tuesday's close of 4,714.76, the lowest since March 2014.
Shares of Bank Central Asia Tbk was up 0.6 percent
ahead of the release of first-half results. 
    "The JCI was hard hit by expected poor second-quarter
corporate earnings which would mostly be released by this week,"
said Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana Securities in
Jakarta.
    "Once, analysts cut earnings and the market makes proper
downward adjustment then the JCI can undergo some rebound. It's
all about corporate earnings at the moment," he said.
    Singapore's key index traded a tad 0.06 percent
higher while Malaysia's index drifted slightly into
negative territory in a rangebound trading.
    Wall Street's overnight gains might get a slight boost to
early sentiment but recent losses in Chinese bourses and a
cabinet reshuffle in Malaysia on Tuesday are set to cap gains,
said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital. 
    "The losses in the Chinese bourses, the element of political
uncertainty in Malaysia may lead to some profit-taking instead,
limiting upside," it said in a report.
    In Bangkok, shares of Siam Cement Pcl were down 0.4
percent ahead of second-quarter earnings release due midday,
with the broader SET index trading 0.1 percent lower.
    Indexes in the Philippines and Vietnam both
gained, while Asian shares were mostly higher after U.S. stocks
overnight ended sharply higher amid speculation the first
Federal Reserve interest rate hike may not come until December.
  
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0411 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3283.02       3281.09       +0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1698.61       1699.70       -0.06
 Bangkok            1406.46       1408.07       -0.11
 Jakarta            4733.94       4714.76       +0.41
 Manila             7520.35       7479.03       +0.55
 Ho Chi Minh         632.56        631.47       +0.17
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additonal reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
