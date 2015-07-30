FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up on Fed optimism; Philippines leads
July 30, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mostly up on Fed optimism; Philippines leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Thursday, led by Philippine shares, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said the domestic economy and job market
continue to strengthen, leaving the door open for an interest
rate increase as early as September. 
    After a two-day policy meeting that ended Wednesday, Fed
officials said they felt the economy had overcome a
first-quarter slowdown and was "expanding moderately", despite a
downturn in the energy sector and headwinds from overseas.
 
    "...these comments were taken to mean a rate hike this year
is still not totally ruled out though the Fed would continue to
keep a hawk's eye on things," Singapore-based Net Research Asia
said in an investor note.
    The Philippines stock index was up 0.7 percent at
0513 GMT, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index rose 0.2
percent, extending the rebound from a 16-month low hit on
Tuesday, and Malaysia traded 0.3 percent firmer. 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore traded 0.5 percent
weaker, a day after it reversed a six-session falling trend.
    Vietnam lost 0.3 percent, led by large caps, but
energy shares gained on rising oil prices. Thai markets were
closed for a holiday on Thursday.           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0513 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3266.93       3284.00       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1704.73       1698.99       +0.34
 Jakarta            4731.39       4721.12       +0.22
 Manila             7532.14       7482.83       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         622.90        624.70       -0.29
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
