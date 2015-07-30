FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mostly edge up on Fed optimism; Singapore down
July 30, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mostly edge up on Fed optimism; Singapore down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the
domestic economy and job market continue to strengthen, leaving
the door open for an interest rate hike as early as September. 
    After a two-day policy meeting that ended on Wednesday, Fed
officials said they felt the economy had overcome a
first-quarter slowdown and was "expanding moderately", despite a
downturn in the energy sector and headwinds from overseas.
 
    The Philippines stock index closed higher 0.4
percent, Vietnam recovered from early losses to end 0.3
percent up, while Malaysia gained 0.1 pct. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index retreated from
early gains and ended 0.2 percent higher at a 16-month low,
while Singapore closed 1.1 percent down at its lowest
since mid-December. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3249.52       3284.00       -1.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1699.52       1698.99       +0.05
 Jakarta            4712.49       4721.12       -0.18
 Manila             7510.39       7482.83       +0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         626.57        624.70       +0.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3249.52       3365.15       -3.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1699.52       1761.25       -3.48
 Bangkok            --            1497.67        --
 Jakarta            4712.49       5226.95       -9.84
 Manila             7510.39       7230.57       +3.87
 Ho Chi Minh         626.57        545.63      +14.83
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

