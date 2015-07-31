FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads, but set to post 2nd monthly loss
July 31, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads, but set to post 2nd monthly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mostly higher on Friday, with Indonesia's rebound leading
the region despite disappointing earnings results from big
companies.
    Indonesia's main stock index rose as much as 1.6
percent on Friday, but was on track to post a loss for the week
and its second consecutive monthly decline.
    Analysts said the index was on a technical rebound on Friday
after posting a 3 percent decline for the week to Thursday.
However, the gain is expected to be temporary.
    "Investors should beware since there is no strong enough
indication that corporate earnings will improve in the next
quarters without government support through infrastructure
spending," said Norico Gaman, head of research at BNI Securities
in Jakarta.
    Shares of Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk
 rose 1.5 percent despite reporting an 18 percent
decline in profit for the first-half.
    The Malaysian stock index gained 0.7 percent, on
track for its first monthly gain after three consecutive monthly
losses. Shares of oil products retailer Petronas Dagangan Bhd
 were among the top gainers with a 2.9 percent
increase.
    Thailand's stocks were up 0.9 percent after market
reopened from a holiday.
    Bucking the trend, the Singapore index was down 1.4
percent. 
    Noble Group shares led the decliners, falling 12.5
percent, as concerns grew about the outlook for Asia's biggest
commodity trader amid a scrutiny of its accounting practices and
pressure on its credit rating.    
    
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0410 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3205.00       3249.52       -1.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1712.57       1699.92       +0.74
 Bangkok            1430.07       1417.49       +0.89
 Jakarta            4786.42       4712.49       +1.57
 Manila             7519.04       7510.39       +0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         627.79        626.57       +0.04
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

