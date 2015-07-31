FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia posts biggest gain in nearly 16-months
July 31, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia posts biggest gain in nearly 16-months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly ended higher on Friday, with Indonesia's main index
having its best day in nearly 16 months despite disappointing
earnings from blue-chip companies.
    Indonesian stocks closed 1.9 percent higher, their
biggest gain since April 1, 2014, but posted a second monthly
decline in July.
    The index was on a technical rebound on Friday after closing
the previous session at its lowest in 16 months amid weak Asian
sentiment. 
    However, the gain is expected to be temporary as there is
"no strong enough indication" that corporate earnings will
improve in the next few quarters without government support
through infrastructure spending, said Norico Gaman, head of
research at BNI Securities in Jakarta.
    Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk 
rose 1.1 percent, while instant noodle giant PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur Tbk gained 3.4 percent. Both companies posted
declines in first-half earnings.  
    The Philippines posted its fourth monthly decline in
July, while Malaysia ended the month with its first gain
after three months, helped by a 1.4 percent gain on Friday.
    Thailand rose 1.6 percent on Friday after it
reopened from a holiday, but saw its biggest monthly decline
since March.
    Singapore was dragged down by Noble Group
, which fell 13 percent to its lowest since November
2008 as concerns grew about the outlook for Asia's biggest
commodity trader amid a scrutiny of its accounting practices and
pressure on its credit rating. 

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3202.50       3249.52       -1.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1723.14       1699.92       +1.37
 Bangkok            1440.12       1417.49       +1.29
 Jakarta            4802.53       4712.49       +1.91
 Manila             7550.00       7510.39       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         621.06        626.57       -0.88
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3202.50       3365.15       -4.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1723.14       1761.25       -2.16
 Bangkok            1435.88       1497.67       -4.13
 Jakarta            4802.53       5226.95       -8.12
 Manila             7550.00       7230.57       +4.42
 Ho Chi Minh         621.02        545.63       +13.82
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
