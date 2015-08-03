FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai shares retreat
August 3, 2015 / 8:43 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai shares retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday amid worries about China's slowing growth
and weak data in the region, while investors cashed in on recent
gains in Thai large caps ahead of the central bank's interest
rate review.
    The Thai key SET index fell 0.2 percent after two
straight sessions of gains, which had sent the benchmark to a
more than one-week closing high.
    Shares of Siam Cement Pcl fell 1.1 percent,
reversing three days of gains, after the company reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, prompting earnings
upgrades by analysts. 
    Thailand's annual headline consumer prices declined for a
seventh straight month in July, mainly due to lower oil prices,
leaving the central bank with enough room to cut interest rates.
 
    The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its policy
interest rate steady on Wednesday. 
    Malaysia's key stock index was down 0.1 percent, in
line with a fall in the ringgit, amid political pressures
on Prime Minister Najib Razak as a result of the scandal over
indebted state-fund 1MDB. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a third
day, heading for its lowest close since Oct. 20.
    Trading volumes rose to 1.27 times of a 30-day average in a
shortened trading week. The market will be closed for a four-day
weekend from Friday.
    Energy-related shares fell across exchanges as oil prices
hit a multi-month low. Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
 dropped 3.2 percent and Indonesia's Adaro Energy
 shed 4.2 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0750 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3188.75       3202.50       -0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.30       1723.14       -0.11
 Bangkok            1437.52       1440.12       -0.18
 Jakarta            4801.79       4802.53       -0.02
 Manila             7573.26       7550.00       +0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         611.14        621.06       -1.60
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
