SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia at 2-month closing high; Vietnam falls
August 3, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia at 2-month closing high; Vietnam falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's key index hit a
two-month closing high on Monday amid a fall in the ringgit and
foreign-led buying of shares while Vietnam's benchmark hit a
one-month closing low after the latest round of Pacific trade
talks concluded at the weekend without a deal.   
 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index rose 1.2 percent to
1,744.19, it highest close since June 5, after late buying that
saw telecom shares rallying. Shares of Maxis Bhd and
Axiata Group Bhd  notched up gains of almost 8 percent
each.
    The Malaysian bourse said it saw foreign inflows for a
second straight day on Monday, with foreign investors buying a
net 88.9 million ringgit ($23.08 million) worth of shares after
Friday's 132 million ringgit ($34.28 million) net purchase.
    The ringgit's woes worsened due to the political
pressures on Prime Minister Najib Razak as a result of the
scandal over indebted state-fund 1MDB. 
    Others in the region ended mixed amid weaknesses in Asian
stocks and a drop in global oil prices.
    Singapore slipped to the lowest close since Oct. 20
while Indonesia drifted slightly into negative
territory, reversing from a one-week closing high on Friday.
    Thai stocks eked out small gains while the
Philippines rose for a fourth day.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3192.79       3202.50       -0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1744.19       1723.14       +1.22
 Bangkok            1442.04       1440.12       +0.13
 Jakarta            4800.18       4802.53       -0.05
 Manila             7573.26       7550.00       +0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         609.47        621.06       -1.87
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3192.79       3365.15       -5.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1744.19       1761.25       -0.97
 Bangkok            1442.04       1497.67       -3.71
 Jakarta            4800.18       5226.95       -8.16
 Manila             7573.26       7230.57       +4.74
 Ho Chi Minh         609.47        545.63      +11.70
 ($1 = 3.8510 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

