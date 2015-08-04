FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai index snaps gains
August 4, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Thai index snaps gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, with Thai benchmark snapping a
three-day rising streak as weak economy dashed hopes for strong
corporate earnings while Malaysia's index retreated as investors
cashed quick gains in telecoms.
    Thai SET index traded down 0.8 percent, trimming
some of the combined 1.6 percent gain in three sessions to
Monday. Shares of mobile operator Advanced Info Service
 fell 0.8 percent on lower revenue growth forecast.
 
    Banks fell 1 percent ahead of the Bank of Thailand's
rate-setting committee meeting on Wednesday, with 20 out of 23
economists in a Reuters poll predicting the one-day repurchase
rate to be left unchanged at 1.5 percent.
 
    "Investors will continue speculating banking stocks before
tomorrow's MPC meeting, where the RP1 is expected to be
maintained at 1.50 percent, lowering pressure on big bank's net
interest margins," said Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a report.
    In Kuala Lumpur, selling in telecoms shares sent the key
index 1 percent lower. Shares of Maxis Bhd,
the worst performer, dropped 7.5 percent after an almost 8
percent jump on Monday. 
    Sentiment was broadly weak after U.S. stocks fell overnight
and crude futures took another beating while Asian shares
struggled to stay positive on Tuesday.   
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a fourth
trading day to its lowest since Oct. 17 while Jakarta composite
index eased 0.3 percent, a second day of weakness.
    Vietnam's key index shed 0.5 percent at the lowest
since July 2, extending the loss to a third trading day. Shares
lost ground on Monday after the latest round of Pacific trade
talks concluded at the weekend without a deal. 
    Stocks in the Philippines bucked the trend, rising
0.2 percent to the highest since July 27, a fifth day of gain.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0421 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3187.31       3192.79       -0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.51       1744.19       -1.01
 Bangkok            1431.09       1442.04       -0.76
 Jakarta            4783.73       4800.18       -0.34
 Manila             7587.40       7573.26       +0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         606.17        609.47       -0.54
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

