SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Thailand, Malaysia shares snap gains

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with the Thai index snapping a three-day rising streak as a weak economy dashed hopes of strong corporate earnings while the Malaysian index retreated as investors cashed quick gains in telecoms. The Thai SET index eased, trimming some of the combined 1.6 percent gain in the three sessions to Monday. Shares of mobile operator Advanced Info Service fell 1.2 percent on lower revenue growth forecast. Banking shares fell 0.5 percent ahead of the Bank of Thailand's rate-setting committee meeting on Wednesday, with 20 out of 23 economists in a Reuters poll predicting the one-day repurchase rate would be left unchanged. Malaysian stocks ended a three-day rally with a 1.2 percent decline after having closed the previous session at their highest in nearly two months. Leading the losses was telecommunications firm Maxis Bhd which ended 8.5 percent lower. Stocks in Indonesia fell 0.4 percent, a day ahead of its second quarter GDP announcement. Indonesia's GDP is expected to have slowed in the second quarter to its weakest in nearly six years. The median forecast of 22 analysts in a Reuters poll is for growth at 4.61 percent, even weaker than the 4.71 percent growth posted in January-March. Singapore eased marginally while Vietnam fell 1.4 percent, extending losses to a third day. Bucking the trend, the Philippines stock index rose 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3191.04 3192.79 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1723.73 1744.19 -1.17 Bangkok 1432.16 1442.04 -0.69 Jakarta 4781.09 4800.18 -0.40 Manila 7598.29 7573.26 +0.33 Ho Chi Minh 600.76 609.47 -1.43 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3191.04 3365.15 -5.17 Kuala Lumpur 1723.73 1761.25 -2.13 Bangkok 1432.16 1497.67 -4.37 Jakarta 4781.09 5226.95 -8.53 Manila 7598.29 7230.57 +5.09 Ho Chi Minh 600.76 545.63 +10.1 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Sunil Nair)