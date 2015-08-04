FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Thailand, Malaysia shares snap gains
August 4, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Thailand, Malaysia shares snap gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, with the Thai index snapping a
three-day rising streak as a weak economy dashed hopes of strong
corporate earnings while the Malaysian index retreated as
investors cashed quick gains in telecoms.
    The Thai SET index eased, trimming some of the
combined 1.6 percent gain in the three sessions to Monday.
Shares of mobile operator Advanced Info Service fell
1.2 percent on lower revenue growth forecast. 
    Banking shares fell 0.5 percent ahead of the Bank of
Thailand's rate-setting committee meeting on Wednesday, with 20
out of 23 economists in a Reuters poll predicting the one-day
repurchase rate would be left unchanged. 
    Malaysian stocks ended a three-day rally with a 1.2
percent decline after having closed the previous session at
their highest in nearly two months. 
    Leading the losses was telecommunications firm Maxis Bhd
 which ended 8.5 percent lower.
    Stocks in Indonesia fell 0.4 percent, a day ahead of
its second quarter GDP announcement. Indonesia's GDP is expected
to have slowed in the second quarter to its weakest in nearly
six years. 
    The median forecast of 22 analysts in a Reuters poll is for
growth at 4.61 percent, even weaker than the 4.71 percent growth
posted in January-March. 
    Singapore eased marginally while Vietnam 
fell 1.4 percent, extending losses to a third day.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines stock index rose
0.3 percent.
    
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3191.04       3192.79       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1723.73       1744.19       -1.17
 Bangkok            1432.16       1442.04       -0.69
 Jakarta            4781.09       4800.18       -0.40
 Manila             7598.29       7573.26       +0.33
 Ho Chi Minh         600.76        609.47       -1.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3191.04       3365.15       -5.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1723.73       1761.25       -2.13
 Bangkok            1432.16       1497.67       -4.37
 Jakarta            4781.09       5226.95       -8.53
 Manila             7598.29       7230.57       +5.09
 Ho Chi Minh         600.76        545.63       +10.1
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in BANGKOK and Fransiska
Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
