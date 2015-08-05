SE Asia Stocks - Up; Thai banks weak ahead of rate decision

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with Malaysia rebounding after June exports unexpectedly increased, but Thai banking shares bucked the trend ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision. The Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.3 percent, recouping some of its losses the previous day. The top gainer was liquefied natural gas shipper MISC Bhd, which rose 3.4 percent after a brokerage upgrade. Malaysia's June exports unexpectedly rose 5 percent from a year earlier as shipments to China surged, government data showed on Wednesday. In Bangkok, selling in banking shares such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank trimmed some early gains of the key SET index. "Most investors will likely wait for the result from today's MPC meeting. If the MPC keeps the RP1 at 1.50 percent as expected, we believe big banks, led by KBANK, will recover," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a report. Twenty of 23 economists in a Reuters poll predict the monetary policy committee (MPC) will leave the one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent for a second straight meeting following surprise cuts in March and April. Singapore's Straits Times Index was a tad up after an early slide to its lowest since October as Asian shares fell and U.S. stocks drifted lower overnight as investors worried about a rise in interest rates. Stocks in Indonesia rose 0.5 percent, paring early gains after data showed economic growth in the second quarter dropped to its slowest since 2009. The Philippine index extended its gains for a sixth day, with the country's annual inflation slowing to a record low of 0.8 percent in July, as expected. Vietnam's main index bounced back 0.5 percent, with blue-chips leading the gains. The rebound came despite foreign investors turning net sellers of Vietnamese shares on Tuesday after bottom-fishing in the previous three sessions when the market corrected amid disappointment over the stalled Pacific trade talks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0601 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3192.04 3191.04 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1728.34 1723.73 +0.27 Bangkok 1437.60 1432.16 +0.38 Jakarta 4804.63 4781.09 +0.49 Manila 7664.37 7598.29 +0.87 Ho Chi Minh 603.75 600.76 +0.50 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)