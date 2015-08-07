FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on week; Malaysia at near 8-month low
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on week; Malaysia at near 8-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday, with the Malaysian index sliding to its
lowest in nearly eight months as the ringgit hit
another pre-peg 17-year low, while investors awaited U.S. jobs
data for direction on interest rates.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index was down 0.7
percent, its lowest close since December and down 2.4 percent on
the week, the region's second-worst performer. Shares of Maybank
 shed 1.2 percent, among most actively traded.
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 279 million
ringgit ($71.14 million) on the day, a third straight day of net
selling, stock exchange data showed. 
    Stocks in the region performed poorly on the week ahead of
U.S. jobs data for July that could spur the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates as early as next month. 
    Thailand reversed gains from the previous week amid
foreign outflows. Indonesia and Singapore both
posted a third straight week of losses, while the Philippines
 declined for the second straight week.
    The Singapore stock market was closed on Friday, and will
reopen Tuesday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.45 percent on
the day, trimming its weekly fall to 2.8 percent, the region's
worst performer. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.65       1694.64       -0.71
 Bangkok            1428.79       1430.58       -0.13
 Jakarta            4770.30       4806.56       -0.75
 Manila             7532.52       7589.95       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         603.76        601.04       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3365.15       -5.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.65       1761.25       -4.46
 Bangkok            1428.79       1497.67       -4.60
 Jakarta            4770.30       5226.95       -8.74
 Manila             7532.52       7230.57       +4.18
 Ho Chi Minh         603.76        545.63      +10.65
 ($1 = 3.9220 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.