SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia leads regional decline; energy shares fall
#Asia
August 10, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia leads regional decline; energy shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks fell to their
lowest in more than two years on Monday amid a fall in the
ringgit while energy-related shares in the region took a hit as
investors sold off risky assets due to weaker global oil prices.
 
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 1.68 percent
to 1,654.37, its lowest close since March 2013, as the ringgit
 hit its weakest since September 1998. 
    The Indonesian index fell 0.5 percent as foreign
investors sold a net 114.4 billion rupiah ($8.44 million) worth
of shares, a fifth straight day of sales. Coal miners such as
Indo Tambangraya and Adaro Energy were among
the decliners.
    The Philippine index erased most early gains, ending
nearly flat amid foreign-led selling in energy shares with First
Gen Corp hitting a three-week low.
    Bangkok's SET index eased 0.6 percent in the final
week of the quarterly reporting season. Shares of Thai Airways
International Pcl fell 0.8 percent ahead of its
earnings results due on Tuesday.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
closed 1.78 percent higher, its biggest jump since July 22, led
by Vinamilk and BaoViet Holdings.
 
    The Singapore market was closed for National Day holidays.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Kuala Lumpur       1654.37       1682.65       -1.68
 Bangkok            1420.13       1428.79       -0.61
 Jakarta            4748.95       4770.30       -0.45
 Manila             7534.35       7532.52       +0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         614.53        603.76       +1.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3365.15       -5.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1654.37       1761.25       -6.07
 Bangkok            1420.13       1497.67       -5.18
 Jakarta            4748.95       5226.95       -9.14
 Manila             7534.35       7230.57       +4.20
 Ho Chi Minh         614.53        545.63      +12.63
 ($1 = 13,548.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
