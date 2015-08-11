FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on fund outflow, yuan move
August 11, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on fund outflow, yuan move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Tuesday amid fund outflows and weak regional currencies after
China devalued the yuan, with Indonesia marking its worst drop
in more than three months and Singapore closing at its lowest in
nearly 18 months.
    The Jakarta composite index was down 2.7 percent,
the biggest single-day decline since April. Selling by foreign
investors hit shares of Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara
Indonesia, among top large-cap losers.
    The rupiah fell to a low last seen during the Asian
financial crisis 17 years ago while other Southeast Asian
currencies hit fresh multi-year lows after China devalued the
yuan to support its economy. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.4
percent, its lowest close since March 2014. Banking shares were
among top losers, led by United Overseas Bank Ltd 
which dropped 3.2 percent.
    The fall came amid talks of heightened selling by
foreign funds, broker NRA Capital said in a report.
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 389 million
ringgit ($98.23 million) in Malaysia, 585 billion rupiah ($43.03
million) in Indonesia and 401.5 million pesos ($8.73 million) in
the Philippines, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Stocks in Thailand were down almost 1 percent after
net outflows worth 1.2 billion baht ($33.94 million), stock
exchange data showed. The Thai market is closed on Wednesday for
a public holiday.
    Vietnam's key index retreated 0.24 percent, coming
off a more than one-week high in early trading. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3153.06       3196.66       -1.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1636.71       1654.37       -1.07
 Bangkok            1408.32       1420.13       -0.83
 Jakarta            4622.59       4748.95       -2.66
 Manila             7570.45       7534.35       +0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         613.05        614.53       -0.24
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3153.06       3365.15       -6.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1636.71       1761.25       -7.07
 Bangkok            1408.32       1497.67       -5.97
 Jakarta            4622.59       5226.95      -11.56
 Manila             7570.45       7230.57       +4.70
 Ho Chi Minh         613.05        545.63      +12.36
 ($1 = 3.9600 ringgit)
($1 = 35.3600 baht)
($1 = 13,595.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 45.9760 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

