FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore rebounds on bargain hunting
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore rebounds on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Thursday, with shares in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia rebounding in line with regional currencies but
investor sentiment remained broadly weak amid concerns over the
yuan move. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 1.2 percent
after falling to a nearly 1-1/2-year closing low on Wednesday.
The most actively traded stock, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, jumped 2.3 percent following selloffs over the last
two trading days.
    Selective bargain hunting had partly helped the battered
city-state bourse gain traction, but investors remained cautious
over companies with China exposure, according to broker NRA
Capital.
    "There will likely be some bargain hunting today though this
is likely to be met with increased caution," it said in a
report.
    "There's also talk of capital flight from Asian markets so
the big buyers are unlikely to be there in force," it added.
    China's central bank said on Thursday that there was no
basis for further depreciation in the yuan given strong economic
fundamentals, in a bid to reassure jittery global markets after
it devalued the currency earlier in the week. 
    Malaysia's key index rebounded 0.9 percent from an
almost three-year low close on Wednesday as the ringgit 
gained after central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said on
Thursday that the bank did not see a need to peg the ringgit to
any other currency. 
    Indonesia, among recently battered markets, jumped
2.3 percent. 
    Stocks in the Philippines extended losses for a
second day while Vietnam shares dropped 1.4 percent as
the Vietnamese dong weakened after the central bank
moved to protect the country's exports. 
    Thai stocks fell 1.1 percent as investors sold top
energy firm PTT amid weak oil prices. 
    Shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand 
erased early losses and rose 0.4 percent after the Thai Finance
Minister said the yuan's devaluation would have only a minor
impact on the tourism sector.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0755 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3099.00       3061.49       +1.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1624.34       1609.93       +0.90
 Bangkok            1393.05       1408.32       -1.08
 Jakarta            4581.94       4479.49       +2.29
 Manila             7439.80       7495.43       -0.74
 Ho Chi Minh         595.57        604.24       -1.43
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.