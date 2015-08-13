FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia rebound; more outflows seen
#Asia
August 13, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia rebound; more outflows seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia
snapped a five-day losing streak, while Singapore rebounded on
Thursday, as battered regional currencies recovered but outflows
in Southeast Asia suggested funds were still cautious after
China's yuan move.
    Indonesia was an outperformer, with stocks measured by the
broader Jakarta composite index up 2.3 percent, after
falling for a fifth straight day in the previous session to its
lowest closing level since Feb. 2014.
    Palm oil producers such as Astra Agro Lestari and 
Sinarmas Agro Resources and Technology rallied on
expectation they would benefit from a weaker rupiah.
 
    Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as the
yuan's decline slowed following Chinese central bank efforts to
calm global markets after its devaluation earlier this week.
  
    Indonesia posted net foreign selling of 1.17 trillion rupiah
($85.15 million), for the eighth straight day, Thomson Reuters
data showed. 
    Malaysia gained 0.7 percent as local institutions
bought shares, while foreign investors sold a net 111 million
ringgit ($27.69 million), for the sixth successive day, stock
exchange data showed.
    Singapore rose 1 percent, its first gain in three
days. Thai stocks were down 0.3 percent, trimming some
early losses, with foreign investors net sellers for an eighth
day. 
    The Philippine index ended lower for a second day and
Vietnam fell for a third straight day to a six-week low
after the central bank widened its currency trading band.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3091.78       3061.49       +0.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.62       1609.93       +0.73
 Bangkok            1404.15       1408.32       -0.30
 Jakarta            4584.25       4479.49       +2.34
 Manila             7439.80       7495.43       -0.74
 Ho Chi Minh         594.26        604.24       -1.65
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3091.78       3365.15       -8.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.62       1761.25       -7.93
 Bangkok            1404.15       1497.67       -6.24
 Jakarta            4584.25       5226.95      -12.30
 Manila             7439.80       7230.57       +2.89
 Ho Chi Minh         594.26        545.63       +8.91
 ($1 = 13,740.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.0080 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
