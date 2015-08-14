FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Fall on week; Malaysia declines on ringgit
#Asia
August 14, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall on week; Malaysia declines on ringgit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's main stock index
posted the worst weekly drop in almost seven years on Friday
amid a fall in the ringgit and foreign outflows but
oversold stocks in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia rebounded
after late buying.
    The ringgit hit a fresh pre-peg 17-year low after a
fall in oil prices increased concerns over Malaysia's exports.
 
    The Malaysian bourse posted outflows through the week, with
net foreign selling on Friday worth 404 million ringgit ($99
million).
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index closed down 1.5
percent on the day and 5 percent lower on the week, the biggest
weekly loss since October 2008.
    Singapore's index gained for a second day, trimming
its weekly loss to 2.6 percent. The Thai index ended
five days of declines, slipping 1 percent on the week. Indonesia
 erased early losses, with a 3.9 percent fall on the
week.
    Volatility in regional currencies after China's yuan
devaluation prompted investors to cash in on recent gainers,
with Philippines down for a third day and posting a
weekly loss of 1.7 percent.
    Vietnam, the region's strongest performer this year,
marked a fourth straight fall, with a decline of 2.4 percent on
the week, partially dragged down by the State Bank of Vietnam
doubling its dollar/dong trading band to counter the yuan's fall
on Wednesday.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3114.25       3091.78       +0.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.82       1621.62       -1.53
 Bangkok            1413.92       1404.15       +0.70
 Jakarta            4585.39       4584.25       +0.02
 Manila             7408.44       7439.80       -0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         589.03        594.26       -0.88
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3114.25       3365.15       -7.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.82       1761.25       -9.34
 Bangkok            1413.92       1497.67       -5.59
 Jakarta            4585.39       5226.95      -12.27
 Manila             7408.44       7230.57       +2.46
 Ho Chi Minh         589.03        545.63       +7.95
 ($1 = 4.0750 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
