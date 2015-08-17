FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Singapore enter oversold territory
August 17, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Singapore enter oversold territory

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday, with stocks in Malaysia and Singapore drifting
into oversold territory after late selling, while Thai shares
failed to hold on to early gains and ended lower amid weak
economic outlook.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 1.5 percent to
the lowest close since June 2012, sending its 14-day Relative
Strength Index (RSI) to an oversold level of 22.1. A level of 30
or lower indicates an oversold market.  
    The depreciating ringgit, in part due to China's
yuan devaluation, has spurred selloffs in local stocks, taking
the index's year-to-date loss in U.S. dollar term to 23.5
percent, Asia's worst performer.
    Singapore was down 1.5 percent, with its 14-day RSI
slipping into an oversold position of 25.9. The Philippine main
index dropped 1 percent to the lowest close since June
2015.
    The Thai SET index ended the day 0.4 percent lower.
The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) on
Monday lowered its 2015 economic growth forecast to 2.7-3.2
percent from 3.0-4.0 percent seen in May. 
    Fund flows were mixed, with foreign investors selling stocks
in Malaysia and the Philippines worth a net 236 million ringgit
($57.5 million) and 408 million peso ($8.8 million) while buying
Thai shares for a net 1.57 billion baht ($44.4 million), stock
exchange data showed.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 2.7 percent
on Monday, posting its biggest single-day percentage fall in
more than three months, led by banks after the central bank
stepped up reforms in a small lender. 
    Indonesia was closed on Monday for a market holiday,
resuming on Tuesday.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3067.35       3114.25       -1.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1572.54       1596.82       -1.52
 Bangkok            1408.74       1413.92       -0.37
 Manila             7336.84       7408.44       -0.97
 Ho Chi Minh         573.15        589.03       -2.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3067.35       3365.15       -8.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1572.54       1761.25      -10.71
 Bangkok            1408.74       1497.67       -5.94
 Jakarta               --         5226.95      -12.27
 Manila             7336.84       7230.57       +1.47
 Ho Chi Minh         573.15        545.63       +5.04
 ($1 = 4.1020 ringgit)
($1 = 46.2900 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.3700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

