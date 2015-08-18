FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-1/2 year low on tourism shares, outflows
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-1/2 year low on tourism shares, outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Thai stocks hit a near
1-1/2-year low on Tuesday as a deadly bombing in central Bangkok
dented the outlook of tourism industry while Indonesian shares
retreated after weak trade data in July and the central bank's
expected interest rate decision.
    The Thai key SET index ended down 2.6 percent at
1,372.61, the lowest close since March 2014, on heavy volume,
which was two times the 30-day average.
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold a net 6.9
billion baht ($194.1 million), the biggest one-day outflow since
December. The baht slid to the weakest level in more
than six years.  
    Shares of Central Plaza Hotel plunged almost 13
percent and Airports of Thailand dropped 6.6 percent
amid selloffs in tourism-related stocks.
    Thai authorities said they were looking for a suspect seen
on closed-circuit television footage near a popular shrine where
a bomb blast late on Monday killed 22 people, including nine
foreigners from several Asian countries. 
    Indonesia's index was down 1.6 percent after data
showed worse-than-expected falls in July exports and imports,
while Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate steady as
expected to maintain stability in the rupiah. 
    Other markets ended the day mixed, with Singapore 
giving up early gains, the Philippines ending a tad
lower. Malaysia rebounded, ending a two-day losing
streak, while Vietnam notched up gains on the back of
banking stocks. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3049.65       3067.35       -0.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.60       1572.54       +0.45
 Bangkok            1372.61       1408.74       -2.56
 Jakarta            4510.48       4585.39       -1.63
 Manila             7333.45       7336.84       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         580.22        573.15       -1.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3049.65       3365.15       -9.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.60       1761.25      -10.31
 Bangkok            1372.61       1497.67       -8.35
 Jakarta            4510.48       5226.95      -13.71
 Manila             7333.45       7230.57       +1.42
 Ho Chi Minh         580.22        545.63       +6.34
 ($1 = 35.5500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.