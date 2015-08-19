FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares rebound; Malaysia up ahead of inflation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares rebound; Malaysia up ahead of inflation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were rangebound on Wednesday, with Malaysian shares extending
gains ahead of July inflation data while Thai shares recouped
some losses from the previous day as bargain-hunting emerged in
beaten-down tourism-related stocks.
    Bangkok's SET index traded up 0.2 percent after an
almost 3 percent plunge to a near 1-1/2 year low on Tuesday.
    Tourism-related shares, which were hit hard a day after a
deadly bombing in central Bangkok, rebounded. Shares of hotelier
Minor International rose 0.4 percent while Airports of
Thailand edged up 0.8 percent.
    The rebound could be short-lived, brokers said. Maybank Kim
Eng Securities said it expected the SET index to fall to 1,355
and 1,350 in the near term versus 1,375.57 now.
    "As investors are waiting for more detail from the bomb
attack investigation, medium- to long-term retail and foreign
investors will continue reducing investment weights in
tourism-related sectors," its report said.
    Thai authorities said on Wednesday they were looking for
accomplices of the chief suspect for the Bangkok shrine bomb
blast that killed 22 people. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index edged up 0.2 percent
after a small rebound on Tuesday. Inflation in Malaysia
 likely accelerated to 2.9 percent in July from a
year earlier due to rising food and gas prices, a Reuters poll
showed. 
    Stocks in Singapore were nearly unchanged while
Indonesia and the Philippines both edged lower.
    Vietnam fell 1.1 percent after the central bank
devalued the dong  for the third time this
year on Wednesday. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.5 percent, with sentiment in Asia
weiged down by weaknesses in Chinese shares. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0347 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3049.75       3049.65        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.10       1579.60       +0.22
 Bangkok            1375.03       1372.61       +0.18
 Jakarta            4480.68       4510.48       -0.66
 Manila             7318.58       7333.45       -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         574.14        580.22       -1.05
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.