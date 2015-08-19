FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai stocks rebound
August 19, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai stocks rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thai shares staged a mild
rebound on Wednesday as domestic investors hunted for bargains,
while stocks in Vietnam retreated after the central bank
devalued the dong for the third time this year to support
exports. 
    The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.5 percent,
recovering from Tuesday's near 3 percent drop, with domestic
institutions and retail investors buying shares.
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold a net 4.6
billion baht ($129.3 million), extending their selling to a
second straight day after a deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok
raised concerns about the outlook of tourism industry.
    The Thai baht hit a six-year trough as foreign
investors on Tuesday reported their largest stock selling in
more than 1-1/2 years. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.41 percent
after the central bank depreciated the Vietnamese dong and
raised its trading band, with large-cap shares mixed in steady
volume. 
    Stocks in Malaysia trimmed some early gains after
July inflation picked up more than expected. 
    Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines
 were little changed after rangebound trading in line with
broader Asia. Investors awaited minutes from
last month's Federal Reserve meeting for any hints on U.S rate
hike plans. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3041.25       3049.65       -0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.44       1579.60       +0.18
 Bangkok            1379.12       1372.61       +0.47
 Jakarta            4484.24       4510.48       -0.58
 Manila             7344.73       7333.45       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         577.82        580.22       -0.41
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3041.25       3365.15       -9.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.44       1761.25      -10.15
 Bangkok            1379.12       1497.67       -7.92
 Jakarta            4484.24       5226.95      -14.21
 Manila             7344.73       7230.57       +1.58
 Ho Chi Minh         577.82        545.63       +5.90
 ($1 = 35.5800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
