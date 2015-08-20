FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippines near 2015 low ahead of holiday
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippines near 2015 low ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday, hit by outflows and selling in oil shares,
with Philippine stocks closing near their lowest level this year
ahead of holiday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.9 percent
after a 0.4 percent loss on the previous day when the central
bank devalued the dong. 
    The Philippine stock index ended the day down 0.9
percent at 7,278.98, the lowest close since Jan. 6.
    Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 1.2 billion peso ($26 million), including shares of
energy firm Energy Development Corp which dropped
almost 3 percent.
    The stock market is closed on Friday, reopening on Monday.
    Thai SET index shed 0.5 percent, reversing the
modest gain on Wednesday.
    The market saw foreign outflows for a third straight day
after the deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok, with a net
foreign selling worth 4.7 billion baht ($131.9 million).
    Malaysia's key index regained some early lost
ground. Indexes in Singapore and Indonesia both
hit their lowest closing level since February 2014.
    Broker Citi have cut its Indonesia's key index target to
5,000 for end-2015 and 5,700 for end-2016, citing economic
slowdown and poor progress in infrastructure-related projects,
according to the broker's report dated Aug. 20.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3009.78       3041.25       -1.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1577.41       1582.44       -0.32
 Bangkok            1372.53       1379.12       -0.48
 Jakarta            4441.91       4484.24       -0.94
 Manila             7278.98       7344.73       -0.90
 Ho Chi Minh         566.69        577.82       -1.93
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3009.78       3365.15      -10.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1577.41       1761.25      -10.44
 Bangkok            1372.53       1497.67       -8.36
 Jakarta            4441.91       5226.95      -15.02
 Manila             7278.98       7230.57       +0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         566.69        545.63       +3.86
 ($1 = 46.6300 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.6300 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.