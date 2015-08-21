FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most fall, energy shares lead regional decline
August 21, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most fall, energy shares lead regional decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday amid selloffs in energy shares, but Thai
construction stocks gained on expectations of an acceleration in
government infrastructure spending after a cabinet reshuffle.
 
    The Thai SET index was down 0.8 percent, led by
losses in shares of top energy firm PTT, PTT
Exploration and Production and PTT Global Chemical
, making up about 10 percent of the total market
weight.
    The benchmark headed for a weekly loss of 4 percent, the
worst since mid-December, on foreign outflows over the past
three sessions after a deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok.
 
    Bright spots were construction shares such as Italian Thai
Development and Ch Karnchang which helped the
index recoup some early losses.
    "We are expecting the new economic dream team to launch
stimulus measures, which should benefit contractors and domestic
consumption stocks," strategists at broker Krungsri Securities
wrote in a note to clients.
    A handful of energy shares in the region fell, with key oil
benchmarks trading near 6-1/2 year lows due to supply glut and
China's slowing economy. 
    Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd was down 3.4
percent, Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari was lower 4.2
percent and the Philippines' Energy Development Corp 
was off 2.8 percent.
    Stock indexes of Singapore and Indonesia led declines in the
region. 
    Among underperforming indexes, Singapore fell 2
percent to the lowest since November 2012 and Indonesia 
declined 2 percent to the lowest since February 2014, both on
course for a weekly drop of about 5 percent each.
    Vietnam was down 2.7 percent on the day, on track for
a 6.4 percent slide on the week following a devaluation of the
dong. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed on Friday for a
national holiday. 
          
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0515 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2950.51       3009.78       -1.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.34       1577.41       +0.31
 Bangkok            1361.45       1372.53       -0.81
 Jakarta            4350.75       4441.91       -2.05
 Ho Chi Minh         551.49        566.69       -2.68
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
