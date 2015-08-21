FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Vietnam, Indonesia lead declines on week
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Vietnam, Indonesia lead declines on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Friday amid weaknesses in Asia, with the Indonesian
benchmark hitting a more than 1-1/2 year low and the Vietnam
index posting its third straight loss after the central bank
devalued the dong. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.83 percent
at a three-month low, driven by declines in most blue chips.
 
    It fell 5.6 percent on the week, making it the region's
worst performer, amid share selling in the three sessions since
Wednesday following the currency devaluation. 
    The Jakarta composite index dropped 2.4 percent to
4,335.95, the lowest close since January 2014, sliding 5.4
percent on the week.
    The Thai SET index declined 0.5 percent to its
lowest close since March 2014. It fell 3.4 percent on the week.
    Foreign investors sold a net 2.6 billion baht ($72.93
million) on Friday, taking their net selling since Tuesday to
18.8 billion baht ($527.35 million) amid concerns about an
economic impact of deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok.
 
    Key indexes of Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines all suffered losses on the week, partly as
investors cut holdings in energy shares along with lower global
oil prices. 
    Among the weak spots, shares of Singapore-listed China
Fishery Group Ltd dropped almost half after it said
authorities were investigating an offence under the Securities
and Futures Act Cap 289. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed on Friday for
a national holiday. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2971.01       3009.78       -1.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1574.67       1577.41       -0.17
 Bangkok            1365.61       1372.53       -0.50
 Jakarta            4335.95       4441.91       -2.39
 Ho Chi Minh         556.30        566.69       -1.83
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2971.01       3365.15      -11.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1574.67       1761.25      -10.59
 Bangkok            1365.61       1497.67       -8.82
 Jakarta            4335.95       5226.95      -17.05
 Manila                --         7230.57       +0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         556.30        545.63       +1.96
 ($1 = 35.6500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.