FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia recovers on govt stimulus
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia recovers on govt stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Tuesday as investors looked for cues on global
economic health from key economic data later this week, while
Indonesian shares recovered strongly on fresh government
stimulus measures. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell more than 2 percent
to a two-year low earlier in the session, but recovered strongly
to close 1.4 percent higher. 
    Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta,
said expectation over a second stimulus package helped stocks
recover. 
    Indonesia on Tuesday announced its second package of
economic stimulus measures in three weeks, increasing efforts to
lure investment, prop up the battered rupiah and revive growth
in Southeast Asia's largest economy. 
    Other markets traded mostly down ahead of key global
economic data. Japan's industrial production data is scheduled
for Wednesday, China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on
Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
    Malaysia saw net foreign outflow of $48.50 million,
Indonesia $35.62 million, and Thailand saw $75.89 million in
outflows. 
    Shares in Singapore Malaysia and Thailand
 edged down. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, the best performer in
the region so far this year, fell 0.7 percent to the lowest
level in over three weeks, with most shares losing ground
despite upbeat economic data. 
    Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar
sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by sharp losses on Wall Street
after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile
economy. 
    The Philippine stock index, bucking the trend, was up
0.6 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2787.94       2791.92       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.32       1608.43       -0.32
 Bangkok            1348.84       1352.13       -0.24
 Jakarta            4178.41       4120.50       -1.41
 Manila             6859.29       6815.59       +0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         561.19        564.88       -0.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2787.94       3365.15      -17.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.32       1761.25       -8.97
 Bangkok            1348.84       1497.67       -9.94
 Jakarta            4178.41       5226.95      -20.06
 Manila             6859.29       7230.57       -5.13
 Ho Chi Minh         561.19        545.63       +2.85
 ($1 = 4.4560 ringgit)
($1 = 14,680.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.4400 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.