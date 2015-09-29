SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia recovers on govt stimulus

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Tuesday as investors looked for cues on global economic health from key economic data later this week, while Indonesian shares recovered strongly on fresh government stimulus measures. The Jakarta Composite Index fell more than 2 percent to a two-year low earlier in the session, but recovered strongly to close 1.4 percent higher. Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta, said expectation over a second stimulus package helped stocks recover. Indonesia on Tuesday announced its second package of economic stimulus measures in three weeks, increasing efforts to lure investment, prop up the battered rupiah and revive growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Other markets traded mostly down ahead of key global economic data. Japan's industrial production data is scheduled for Wednesday, China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday. Malaysia saw net foreign outflow of $48.50 million, Indonesia $35.62 million, and Thailand saw $75.89 million in outflows. Shares in Singapore Malaysia and Thailand edged down. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, the best performer in the region so far this year, fell 0.7 percent to the lowest level in over three weeks, with most shares losing ground despite upbeat economic data. Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile economy. The Philippine stock index, bucking the trend, was up 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2787.94 2791.92 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1603.32 1608.43 -0.32 Bangkok 1348.84 1352.13 -0.24 Jakarta 4178.41 4120.50 -1.41 Manila 6859.29 6815.59 +0.64 Ho Chi Minh 561.19 564.88 -0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2787.94 3365.15 -17.15 Kuala Lumpur 1603.32 1761.25 -8.97 Bangkok 1348.84 1497.67 -9.94 Jakarta 4178.41 5226.95 -20.06 Manila 6859.29 7230.57 -5.13 Ho Chi Minh 561.19 545.63 +2.85 ($1 = 4.4560 ringgit) ($1 = 14,680.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 36.4400 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)