SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia gains after economic stimulus
September 30, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia gains after economic stimulus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
firmer on Wednesday after falling in the previous two sessions
with Indonesia rising on a stimulus package, but concerns over
weak outlook for commodities and China's economic growth weighed
on risk appetite.
    Investors were cautious ahead of the release of China Caixin
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday and U.S. nonfarm
payrolls on Friday.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index, which hit a
two-year low on Tuesday, was up 0.5 percent by midday, led by
financials after the announcement of a second package of
economic stimulus measures in three weeks. 
    "There likely could be some bargain hunting on the back of
the rise in the Dow Jones, but this is likely to be within a
tight range as investors are not convinced the markets have hit
a low," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in an investor
note.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose by midday, snapping
a two-day losing streak. 
    Most Asian stock markets rallied after sliding to 3-year
lows but concerns lingered over a weak outlook for commodities
and China's economic growth. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0603 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2789.57       2787.94       +0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1612.79       1603.32       +0.59
 Bangkok            1352.57       1348.84       +0.28
 Jakarta            4198.51       4178.41       +0.48
 Manila             6865.08       6859.29       +0.08
 Ho Chi Minh         565.14        561.19       +0.70
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

