SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia recovers on stimulus

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets recovered to close higher on Wednesday led by Indonesia and Malaysia, but concerns over China's economic growth ahead of key economic data weighed on sentiment. Investors were cautious ahead of the release of China's Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index, which hit a two-year low on Tuesday, ended up 1.1 percent, a day after the announcement of a second stimulus package. Malaysia gained 1.1 percent to its highest since Sept. 22, while Vietnam rose 0.3 percent, snapping a two-day losing streak. Most Asian stock markets rallied after sliding to 3-year lows but concerns lingered over a weak outlook for commodities and China's economic growth. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2790.89 2787.94 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1621.04 1603.32 +1.11 Bangkok 1349.00 1348.84 +0.01 Jakarta 4223.91 4178.41 +1.09 Manila 6893.98 6859.29 +0.51 Ho Chi Minh 562.64 561.19 +0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2790.89 3365.15 -17.06 Kuala Lumpur 1621.04 1761.25 -7.96 Bangkok 1349.00 1497.67 -9.93 Jakarta 4223.91 5226.95 -19.19 Manila 6893.98 7230.57 -4.66 Ho Chi Minh 562.64 545.63 +3.12 ($1 = 14,645.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 4.3940 ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)