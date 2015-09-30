FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia recovers on stimulus
September 30, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Indonesia recovers on stimulus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets recovered
to close higher on Wednesday led by Indonesia and Malaysia, but
concerns over China's economic growth ahead of key economic data
weighed on sentiment.
    Investors were cautious ahead of the release of China's
Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday and U.S.
non-farm payrolls on Friday.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index, which hit a
two-year low on Tuesday, ended up 1.1 percent, a day after the
announcement of a second stimulus package. 
    Malaysia gained 1.1 percent to its highest since
Sept. 22, while Vietnam rose 0.3 percent, snapping a
two-day losing streak.
    Most Asian stock markets rallied after sliding to 3-year
lows but concerns lingered over a weak outlook for commodities
and China's economic growth. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2790.89       2787.94       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.04       1603.32       +1.11
 Bangkok            1349.00       1348.84       +0.01
 Jakarta            4223.91       4178.41       +1.09
 Manila             6893.98       6859.29       +0.51
 Ho Chi Minh         562.64        561.19       +0.26
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2790.89       3365.15      -17.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.04       1761.25       -7.96
 Bangkok            1349.00       1497.67       -9.93
 Jakarta            4223.91       5226.95      -19.19
 Manila             6893.98       7230.57       -4.66
 Ho Chi Minh         562.64        545.63       +3.12
 ($1 = 14,645.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.3940 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

