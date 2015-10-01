FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Indonesia, Singapore outperform
U.S.
Mexico
Brexit
October 1, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Indonesia, Singapore outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday, led by Singapore and Indonesia, tracking gains in
regional markets, but investors still awaited cues from U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) gained 0.8
percent by midday to its highest level since Sept. 23.
    "The positive movement in market today mostly stemmed from
the government's second economic policy package, while the
better-than-expected Chinese PMI provided support to commodity
prices," said Muhammad Wafi, an analyst with Jakarta-based
Bahana Securities.
    Indonesia announced the second instalment of a stimulus
package aimed at supporting the rupiah and reviving growth in
Southeast Asia's largest economy. 
    The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from
August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a
survey released on Thursday showed. 
    Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta,
said investors are waiting for U.S. jobs data as the data so far
has been mixed, which may not prompt the Fed for a rate hike
this month.
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index was up 0.9
percent, led by financials, while Malaysia was up 0.5
percent.  
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, Thai SET index,
Philippines stocks were each up 0.3 percent.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
     
 Change at 0636 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2814.11       2790.89       +0.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.45       1621.04       +0.52
 Bangkok            1353.10       1349.00       +0.30
 Jakarta            4259.15       4223.91       +0.83
 Manila             6913.20       6893.98       +0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         564.52        562.64       +0.33
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Anand Basu)

