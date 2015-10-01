FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; investors await U.S. non-farm data
October 1, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; investors await U.S. non-farm data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Thursday led by Malaysia and Indonesia, tracking gains
in regional markets, but investors still awaited cues from U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) gained 0.7
percent to its highest close since Sept. 23.
    John Teja, director of Ciptadana Securities, said the gain
was "just temporary" after the government's second round of an
economic stimulus package, announced on Tuesday.
    "However, government actions and implementations would be
key factor to restore investor confidence. In addition, China
PMI for September is slightly higher than market expectation and
previous level in August is also positive news for Southeast
Asia markets."
    The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from
August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a
survey released on Thursday showed. 
    Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta,
said investors are waiting for U.S. jobs data as the data so far
has been mixed, which may not prompt the Fed for a rate hike
this month.
    Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam ended
higher, while shares in Thailand and the Philippines
 fell. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2801.85       2790.89       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1633.93       1621.04       +0.80
 Bangkok            1345.15       1349.00       -0.29
 Jakarta            4254.88       4223.91       +0.73
 Manila             6890.94       6893.98       -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         563.54        562.64       +0.16
    
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2801.85       3365.15      -17.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1633.93       1761.25       -7.96
 Bangkok            1345.15       1497.67       -9.93
 Jakarta            4254.88       5226.95      -19.19
 Manila             6890.94       7230.57       -4.66
 Ho Chi Minh         563.54        545.63       +3.12
 ($1 = 4.4040 ringgit)
($1 = 14,665.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.4300 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

