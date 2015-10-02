SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker on growth concerns; US data eyed

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as investors continued dumping emerging market assets amid grim growth outlook ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day. If the widely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is strong, analysts expect it may signal the Federal Reserve to raise rates soon. Given Wall Street's swing overnight, there is unlikely to be significant movements on Friday while battered investors are still braced for the next downward move, said Singapore-based Net Research Asia in an investor note. The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a survey released on Thursday showed. Net Research Asia said the weak number had some guessing if the Chinese government may announce any stimulus measures during its week-long holiday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (BCI) and Singapore each fell 0.4 percent, Philippines fell 0.6 percent, Malaysia was down 0.3 percent, and Vietnam was 0.2 percent weaker. For Asian companies news click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0835 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2814.11 2801.85 +0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1629.01 1633.93 -0.30 Bangkok 1344.98 1345.15 -0.01 Jakarta 4238.16 4254.88 -0.39 Manila 6850.61 6890.94 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 562.31 563.54 -0.22 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)