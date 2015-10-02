FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker on growth concerns; US data eyed
October 2, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker on growth concerns; US data eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday as investors continued dumping emerging market assets
amid grim growth outlook ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due
later in the day.
    If the widely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is strong,
analysts expect it may signal the Federal Reserve to raise rates
soon.
    Given Wall Street's swing overnight, there is unlikely to be
significant movements on Friday while battered investors are
still braced for the next downward move, said Singapore-based
Net Research Asia in an investor note.
    The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from
August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a
survey released on Thursday showed. 
    Net Research Asia said the weak number had some guessing if
the Chinese government may announce any stimulus measures during
its week-long holiday.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (BCI) and
Singapore each fell 0.4 percent, Philippines fell
0.6 percent, Malaysia was down 0.3 percent, and Vietnam
 was 0.2 percent weaker.
    For Asian companies news click: 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
     
 Change at 0835 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2814.11       2801.85       +0.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.01       1633.93       -0.30
 Bangkok            1344.98       1345.15       -0.01
 Jakarta            4238.16       4254.88       -0.39
 Manila             6850.61       6890.94       -0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         562.31        563.54       -0.22
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)


