SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower on growth concerns; US non-farm data eyed

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly weaker on Friday as investors continued dumping emerging market assets amid a grim growth outlook ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due later in the day. If the widely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is strong, analysts expect it may signal the Federal Reserve to raise rates soon. Many investors are still braced for the next downward move due to a possible Fed rate hike. The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a survey released on Thursday showed. Singapore-based Net Research Asia said the weak number had some guessing whether the Chinese government would announce any stimulus measures during its week-long holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2793.15 2780.85 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1628.80 1633.93 -0.31 Bangkok 1346.35 1345.15 +0.09 Jakarta 4207.80 4254.88 -1.11 Manila 6850.61 6890.94 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 562.31 563.54 -0.22 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2793.15 3365.15 -17.00 Kuala Lumpur 1628.80 1761.25 -7.52 Bangkok 1346.35 1497.67 -10.10 Jakarta 4207.80 5226.95 -19.50 Manila 6850.61 7230.57 -5.25 Ho Chi Minh 562.31 545.63 +3.06 ($1 = 4.4100 ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)