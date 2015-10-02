FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower on growth concerns; US non-farm data eyed
October 2, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower on growth concerns; US non-farm data eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly weaker on Friday as investors continued dumping
emerging market assets amid a grim growth outlook ahead of U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data, due later in the day.
    If the widely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is strong,
analysts expect it may signal the Federal Reserve to raise rates
soon.
    Many investors are still braced for the next downward move
due to a possible Fed rate hike. 
    The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from
August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a
survey released on Thursday showed. 
    Singapore-based Net Research Asia said the weak number had
some guessing whether the Chinese government would announce any
stimulus measures during its week-long holiday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2793.15       2780.85       -0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1628.80       1633.93       -0.31
 Bangkok            1346.35       1345.15       +0.09
 Jakarta            4207.80       4254.88       -1.11
 Manila             6850.61       6890.94       -0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         562.31        563.54       -0.22
    
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2793.15       3365.15      -17.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1628.80       1761.25       -7.52
 Bangkok            1346.35       1497.67      -10.10
 Jakarta            4207.80       5226.95      -19.50
 Manila             6850.61       7230.57       -5.25
 Ho Chi Minh         562.31        545.63       +3.06
 ($1 = 4.4100 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
